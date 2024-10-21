Flight Quarters aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241018-N-AY869-1134 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 18, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gabriel Vensor (left) and Alex de Jesus Guzman transit the flight deck after removing chock and chain from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 18. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)