Flight Quarters aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241019-N-AY869-1133 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 19, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Logan Noble-Marx signals personnel are crossing landing area during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 19. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)