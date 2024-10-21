Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deborah Hansen 

    58th Transportation Battalion

    Kimberly Mosley has an exceptional ability to foster a positive and inclusive environment. Through her unwavering commitment to treating everyone with dignity, actively listening to others, and embracing diverse perspectives, Kimberly has set a remarkable example of respect in the school and friendship setting.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:35
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Leadership Award, by SFC Deborah Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    58th Transportation Battalion
    MSCoE Fort Leonard Wood
    Partners in Education Adopt a School Program

