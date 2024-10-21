Camilla Vogt, left, National Security Advisor to Senator Hickenlooper (D-CO) and U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, right, National Space Defense Center director and Space Delta 15 commander, pose for a photo during a visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024. Vogt received a NSDC mission brief and tour of the operations floor, demonstrating its connection to U.S. Space Forces-Space, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Space Command to conduct assured global space effects. Vogt visited multiple organizations across the Front Range and gained a deeper understanding of Colorado-based space equities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8709689
|VIRIN:
|241017-X-DA809-1001
|Resolution:
|3734x2489
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STAFDEL Vogt visits NSDC, by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
