    STAFDEL Vogt visits NSDC

    STAFDEL Vogt visits NSDC

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    National Space Defense Center

    Camilla Vogt, left, National Security Advisor to Senator Hickenlooper (D-CO) and U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, right, National Space Defense Center director and Space Delta 15 commander, pose for a photo during a visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024. Vogt received a NSDC mission brief and tour of the operations floor, demonstrating its connection to U.S. Space Forces-Space, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Space Command to conduct assured global space effects. Vogt visited multiple organizations across the Front Range and gained a deeper understanding of Colorado-based space equities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    VIRIN: 241017-X-DA809-1001
    NSDC
    National Space Defense Center
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces-Space

