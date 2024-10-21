STAFDEL Vogt visits NSDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camilla Vogt, left, National Security Advisor to Senator Hickenlooper (D-CO) and U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, right, National Space Defense Center director and Space Delta 15 commander, pose for a photo during a visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024. Vogt received a NSDC mission brief and tour of the operations floor, demonstrating its connection to U.S. Space Forces-Space, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Space Command to conduct assured global space effects. Vogt visited multiple organizations across the Front Range and gained a deeper understanding of Colorado-based space equities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)