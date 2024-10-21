U.S Airmen play ultimate football during a
42nd Air Base Wing Sports Day at Maxwell
Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 18, 2024. The
sporting event served to promote camaraderie
and teamwork within the units here. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth
Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8709680
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-XI916-1002
|Resolution:
|5250x3550
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
