42nd Air Base Wing Sports Day

A U.S Airman prepares to make a pass

playing ultimate football during a 42nd Air

Base Wing Sport Day at Maxwell Air Force

Base, Alabama, Oct. 18, 2024. The sporting

event served to promote camaraderie and

teamwork within the units here. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth

Figueroa)