    42nd Air Base Wing Sports Day [Image 1 of 2]

    42nd Air Base Wing Sports Day

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A U.S Airman prepares to make a pass
    playing ultimate football during a 42nd Air
    Base Wing Sport Day at Maxwell Air Force
    Base, Alabama, Oct. 18, 2024. The sporting
    event served to promote camaraderie and
    teamwork within the units here. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth
    Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:40
    Photo ID: 8709678
    VIRIN: 241018-F-XI916-1001
    Resolution: 4485x3188
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Air Base Wing Sports Day [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports Day
    42nd Air Base Wing

