USAFA Hockey vs Lindenwood 2024

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Sam Stitz takes a shot on goal around Lindenwood's Shawn Ramsey during a hockey game against Lindenwood University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 18, 2024. Air Force beat Lindenwood 3-2, winning the weekend series 2-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)