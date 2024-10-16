U.S. Air Force Academy -- The Air Force hockey team celebrate their win after a hockey game against Lindenwood University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 18, 2024. Air Force beat Lindenwood 3-2, winning the weekend series 2-0. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8709455
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-XD900-2016
|Resolution:
|4132x2750
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hockey vs Lindenwood 2024 [Image 29 of 29], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.