U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner tackles Colorado State's Armani Winfield during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Colorado State 21-13. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8709442
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-XD900-1017
|Resolution:
|2456x1635
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Football vs Colorado State University 2024 [Image 29 of 29], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS