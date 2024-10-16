USAFA Football vs Colorado State University 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner tackles Colorado State's Armani Winfield during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Colorado State 21-13. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)