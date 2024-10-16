Convoy Response Force gears up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles are used for a 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force mission near Albin, Wyoming, Oct. 18, 2024. CRF supports the protection and security of military assets during movements both to and from the 90th Missile Wing’s 9,600 square mile missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)