    Convoy Response Force gears up [Image 2 of 8]

    Convoy Response Force gears up

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    A BearCat vehicle is used for a 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force mission near Albin, Wyoming, Oct. 18, 2024. CRF supports the protection and security of military assets during movements both to and from the 90th Missile Wing’s 9,600 square mile missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

