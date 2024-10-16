Convoy Response Force gears up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, and Senior Airman Brandon Thomas, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force defender, watch maintenance at a launch facility during a 90 MSOS CRF mission near Albin, Wyoming, Oct. 18, 2024. CRF supports the protection and security of military assets during movements both to and from the 90 MW’s 9,600 square mile missile field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)