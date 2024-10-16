Date Taken: 10.20.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 11:51 Photo ID: 8708792 VIRIN: 241020-N-PQ545-1374 Resolution: 5344x3556 Size: 5.01 MB Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.