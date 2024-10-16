U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre

241020-N-PG545-1374, Erie, Pa. (October 20, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, from McLean, Virginia, interacts with guests following a U.S. Navy Band Commodores concert at Warner Theatre in Erie. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8708792
|VIRIN:
|241020-N-PQ545-1374
|Resolution:
|5344x3556
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
