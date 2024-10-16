U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241020-N-PG545-1227, Erie, Pa. (October 20, 2024) Chief Musician Andrew Francisco, from Centreville, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the Warner Theatre in Erie during the group's national tour. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)