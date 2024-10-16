U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre

241020-N-PG545-1212, Erie, Pa. (October 20, 2024) Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler, from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the Warner Theatre in Erie during the group's national tour. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8708788
|VIRIN:
|241020-N-PQ545-1212
|Resolution:
|7330x4887
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
