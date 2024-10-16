Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241020-N-PG545-1212, Erie, Pa. (October 20, 2024) Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler, from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the Warner Theatre in Erie during the group's national tour. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 11:51
    Photo ID: 8708788
    VIRIN: 241020-N-PQ545-1212
    Resolution: 7330x4887
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    jazz
    navy band
    education
    music
    concert

