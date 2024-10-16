U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241020-N-PG545-1149, Erie, Pa. (October 20, 2024) Musician 1st Class Ben Turner, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the Warner Theatre in Erie. Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)