U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Warner Theatre

241020-N-PG545-1115, Erie, Pa. (October 20, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the historic Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, during their national tour. The Navy Band Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)