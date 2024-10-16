Battlestations 21 at RTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. David Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)