SECDEF Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv, Oct. 21, 2024. Austin arrived for his fourth visit to Ukraine meet with Ukrainian leaders and reiterate the support of the United States in their ongoing fight against Russian aggression and to underscore the U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself on the battlefield. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)