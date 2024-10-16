Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt, Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S., visits Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, with Col. Christoffer Thomas Knutsen, the Norwegian Military Attaché and Assistant Defense Attaché and meets with the Camp Ripley Garrison Commander, Col. Troy Fink, The Adjutant General for the Minnesota National Guard, Maj. General Shawn Manke and other members of the Minnesota National Guard on October 9th, 2024. Ambassador Huitfeldt visited the Governer's Cabin, "Valhalla," the Medical Simulation Training Center, and toured the Minnesota Military Museum to learn more about the history behind Minnesota's relationship with Norway (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8708535
    VIRIN: 241009-Z-AR912-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley
    Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Visits Camp Ripley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Norway
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Military Museum
    Norwegian Ambassador

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download