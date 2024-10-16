Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt, Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S., visits Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, with Col. Christoffer Thomas Knutsen, the Norwegian Military Attaché and Assistant Defense Attaché and meets with the Camp Ripley Garrison Commander, Col. Troy Fink, The Adjutant General for the Minnesota National Guard, Maj. General Shawn Manke and other members of the Minnesota National Guard on October 9th, 2024. Ambassador Huitfeldt visited the Governer's Cabin, "Valhalla," the Medical Simulation Training Center, and toured the Minnesota Military Museum to learn more about the history behind Minnesota's relationship with Norway (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).