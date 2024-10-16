2CR FAS Spur Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in their squadron's Spur Ride at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Oct. 9, 2024. During the event, Troopers must complete a series of warrior tasks and drills in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)