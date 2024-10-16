Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR FAS Spur Ride [Image 1 of 7]

    2CR FAS Spur Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in their squadron's Spur Ride at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Oct. 9, 2024. During the event, Troopers must complete a series of warrior tasks and drills in order to obtain the right to wear the cavalry's coveted spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8708400
    VIRIN: 241009-A-IC819-1002
    Resolution: 5263x7895
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 2CR FAS Spur Ride [Image 7 of 7], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

