Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AutumnFest 2024 [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AutumnFest 2024

    ITALY

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 19, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts AutumnFest Oct. 19, 2024. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 07:28
    Photo ID: 8708301
    VIRIN: 241019-N-MX262-1326
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AutumnFest 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024
    AutumnFest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    Fall
    NASSIG
    AutumnFest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download