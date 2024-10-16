AutumnFest 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 19, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts AutumnFest Oct. 19, 2024. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)