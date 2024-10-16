Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:02 Photo ID: 8708108 VIRIN: 241009-A-JQ256-7144 Resolution: 4896x3060 Size: 9.08 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SSG Tiana M. Baker Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jin Wook Hwang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.