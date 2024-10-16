SSG Tiana M. Baker Promotion Ceremony

SGT Tiana M. Baker has been promoted to Staff Sergeant. SSG Baker serves as a Senior Paralegal NCOIC of the 35th ADA Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 01:02
|Photo ID:
|8708108
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-JQ256-7144
|Resolution:
|4896x3060
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
