    SSG Tiana M. Baker Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    SSG Tiana M. Baker Promotion Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jin Wook Hwang 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SGT Tiana M. Baker has been promoted to Staff Sergeant. SSG Baker serves as a Senior Paralegal NCOIC of the 35th ADA Brigade.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:02
    Photo ID: 8708107
    VIRIN: 241009-A-JQ256-7739
    Resolution: 5485x3428
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Tiana M. Baker Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jin Wook Hwang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

