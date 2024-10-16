KAMANDAG 8: U.S., Philippine Marines, JGSDF conduct HADR Flight Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Doyle, a preventative medical technician with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, poses for a photo during KAMANDAG 8 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 19, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)