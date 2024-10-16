Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 8: U.S., Philippine Marines, JGSDF conduct HADR Flight Rehearsal [Image 11 of 19]

    KAMANDAG 8: U.S., Philippine Marines, JGSDF conduct HADR Flight Rehearsal

    BURGOS, PHILIPPINES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade load into a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a flight rehearsal for a humanitarian and disaster relief training event during KAMANDAG 8 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 19, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, JGSDF, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:10
    Photo ID: 8708093
    VIRIN: 241019-M-DC769-2064
    Location: BURGOS, PH
    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    KAMANDAG
    MRFSEA
    KAMANDAG8

