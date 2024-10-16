Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Subic, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-CV021-1012 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 17, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Amaliko Rekis, from Honolulu, Hawaii, prepares a heaving line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a sea and anchor detail in Subic, Philippines, Oct. 17. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)