Tag Match 2024

Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers participate in The Adjutant General Run 2024 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 20, 2024. Maj. Gen Torrence Saxe, TAG and commissioner of Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, led a formation of Soldiers from every battalion in the AKARNG on a three-mile esprit de corps run near the Alaska National Guard armory on JBER. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)