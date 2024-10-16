Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tag Match 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tag Match 2024

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the Adjutant General and commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, leads a formation of Alaska Army National Guardsmen from every unit in the AKARNG in a 30-count pushup event, following TAG Run 2024, on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Oct. 20, 2024. The run was put on to boost the esprit de corps of the organization and to give Saxe a chance to thank the Army Guard Soldiers for their efforts and dedication to service. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8707986
    VIRIN: 241020-Z-SR689-1003
    Resolution: 6095x4063
    Size: 12.85 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tag Match 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAG Match 2024: The Pushup
    Tag Match 2024
    Tag Match 2024
    Tag Match 2024
    Tag Match 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Pushup
    Fitness
    National Guard
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download