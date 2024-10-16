TAG Match 2024: The Pushup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the Adjutant General and commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, leads a formation of Alaska Army National Guardsmen from every unit in the AKARNG in a 30-count pushup event, following TAG Run 2024, on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Oct. 20, 2024. The run was put on to boost the esprit de corps of the organization and to give Saxe a chance to thank the Army Guard Soldiers for their efforts and dedication to service. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)