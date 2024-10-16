Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland retires after 33 years of service [Image 26 of 27]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland retires after 33 years of service

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    96th Troop Command

    After more than 33 years of unwavering dedication and commitment, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland celebrated his retirement from the Washington National Guard surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Guardsmen on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 18:58
    VIRIN: 241020-Z-QD330-1025
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland retires after 33 years of service [Image 27 of 27], by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    Washington
    National Guard

