After more than 33 years of unwavering dedication and commitment, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland celebrated his retirement from the Washington National Guard surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Guardsmen on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 18:58
|Photo ID:
|8707814
|VIRIN:
|241020-Z-QD330-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland retires after 33 years of service [Image 27 of 27], by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.