Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland retires after 33 years of service

After more than 33 years of unwavering dedication and commitment, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland celebrated his retirement from the Washington National Guard surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Guardsmen on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)