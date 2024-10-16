HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton, PA superintendent, Headquarters District of Columbia Air National Guard (HQ/DCANG-PA), is promoted to the rank of Senior Master Sgt. during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 20, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Tarantino, Director of Staff-Air (DOSA), Headquarters District of Columbia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)