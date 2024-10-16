Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton, PA superintendent, Headquarters District of Columbia Air National Guard (HQ/DCANG-PA), is promoted to the rank of Senior Master Sgt. during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 20, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Tarantino, Director of Staff-Air (DOSA), Headquarters District of Columbia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 17:21
    Photo ID: 8707727
    VIRIN: 241020-F-PL327-6265
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony
    HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    Headquarters District of Columbia Air National Guard
    HQ/DCANG-PA
    Jason M. Melton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download