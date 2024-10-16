U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton, PA superintendent, Headquarters District of Columbia Air National Guard (HQ/DCANG-PA), is promoted to the rank of Senior Master Sgt. during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 20, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Tarantino, Director of Staff-Air (DOSA), Headquarters District of Columbia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8707724
|VIRIN:
|241020-F-PL327-5578
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HQ/DCANG-PA promotion ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.