    Maj. Latrik Jackson Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Maj. Latrik Jackson Retirement Ceremony

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Latrik Jackson, a clinical nurse assigned to the 139th medical group, Missouri Air National Guard, presents family members with gifts of appreciation after her retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct 19, 2024. Maj. Jackson retired from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8707611
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-BF827-4302
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 194.54 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Maj. Latrik Jackson Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph

