Maj. Latrik Jackson Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Latrik Jackson, a clinical nurse assigned to the 139th medical group, Missouri Air National Guard, presents family members with gifts of appreciation after her retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct 19, 2024. Maj. Jackson retired from the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)