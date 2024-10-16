Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from Wassaw Sound, Georgia

    WASSAW SOUND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescue crew medevacs a 33-year-old man in Wassaw Sound, Georgia, Oct. 19,2024. The man attempted to unground his recreational vessel and made contact with the propeller. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transferred the man to Savannah Memorial for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Hunter Shortly)

