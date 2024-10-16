Coast Guard medevacs man from Wassaw Sound, Georgia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescue crew medevacs a 33-year-old man in Wassaw Sound, Georgia, Oct. 19,2024. The man attempted to unground his recreational vessel and made contact with the propeller. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transferred the man to Savannah Memorial for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Hunter Shortly)