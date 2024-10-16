Coast Guard medevacs man from Wassaw Sound, Georgia

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescue crew medevacs a 33-year-old man in Wassaw Sound, Georgia, Oct. 19,2024. The man attempted to unground his recreational vessel and made contact with the propeller. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transferred the man to Savannah Memorial for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Hunter Shortly)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8707502
|VIRIN:
|241019-G-G0107-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|WASSAW SOUND, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.