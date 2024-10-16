Date Taken: 10.18.2024 Date Posted: 10.20.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8707440 VIRIN: 241018-O-LR493-1541 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.74 MB Location: PLANT CITY, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hurricane Survivors Visit a Multi-Agency Resource Center, by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.