    Hurricane Survivors Visit a Multi-Agency Resource Center

    PLANT CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Plant City, Fla. (Oct. 18, 2024) - A Florida Multiple Agency Resources Center has opened to assist Hurricanes Helene and Milton survivors with essential needs, including taking FEMA applications.

    FEMA
    Disaster
    HurricaneHelene24
    HurricaneMilton24

