KAMANDAG 8: MRF-SEA Marines participate in jungle environmental survival training

Service members with the Philippine Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps observe a jungle environmental survival training during KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8707422
|VIRIN:
|241017-M-LB897-1247
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
