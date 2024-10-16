Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 8: MRF-SEA Marines participate in jungle environmental survival training [Image 5 of 14]

    KAMANDAG 8: MRF-SEA Marines participate in jungle environmental survival training

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Service Members with the Philippine Marine Corps teach jungle environmental survival training during KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson) 

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 10:24
    Photo ID: 8707419
    VIRIN: 241017-M-LB897-1201
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    KAMANDAG
    MRFSEA
    KAMANDAG8

