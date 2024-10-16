KAMANDAG 8: MRF-SEA Marines participate in jungle environmental survival training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service Members with the Philippine Marine Corps teach jungle environmental survival training during KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)