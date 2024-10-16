Philippine Marine Corps Tech Sgt. Bernaje Canindo, company gunnery sergeant of 64th Force Recon Company, gives opening remarks at a jungle environmental survival training during KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 10:24
|Photo ID:
|8707417
|VIRIN:
|241017-M-LB897-1091
|Resolution:
|4735x3157
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 8: MRF-SEA Marines participate in jungle environmental survival training [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.