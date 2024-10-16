403rd Mission Support Group hosts active duty counterparts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Benson, 403rd Wing commander, welcomes leaders from the 81st Mission Support Group for an immersion brief at Keesler Air Force Base Miss., Oct. 17, 2024. Lt. Col. Lisa Breal, 403rd Mission Support Group commander, hosted commanders and senior enlisted leaders from the 81st MSG for a tour of the 403rd MSG to provide insight about the Air Force Reserve and the 403rd WG’s capabilities. The wing provides aeromedical evacuation, tactical airlift and airdrop, weather reconnaissance, and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)