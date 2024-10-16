Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT promotion in Germany [Image 8 of 9]

    56th SBCT promotion in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Dubenko is promoted during a ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8707379
    VIRIN: 241020-Z-BK944-9452
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SBCT promotion in Germany [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

