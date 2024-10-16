U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Tenbroeck reports to the front of formation to be pinned at her promotion ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8707377
|VIRIN:
|241020-Z-BK944-7779
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT promotion in Germany [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.