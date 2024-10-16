Date Taken: 10.20.2024 Date Posted: 10.20.2024 09:27 Photo ID: 8707375 VIRIN: 241020-Z-BK944-6162 Resolution: 4694x3648 Size: 2.74 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 56th SBCT promotion in Germany [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.