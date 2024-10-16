Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery Efforts Continue in Marshall, North Carolina [Image 3 of 11]

    Recovery Efforts Continue in Marshall, North Carolina

    MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Cleanup continues in the hard-hit downtown area of Marshall, North Carolina, on Oct. 17, 2024. Marshall was devastated by Hurricane Helene, damaging most of the towns businesses and infrastructure.

    USACE has received 35 (34 open / 1 closed) FEMA Mission Assignments (MA), including National Activation, Regional Activations, Temporary Emergency Power, Infrastructure Assessment, and Debris Management/Oversight totaling $343.39M. Additionally, USACE has issued $3.725M in Flood Control and Coastal Emergency Funding (FCCE) for the provision of flood response technical expertise, and management of flood response supplies and equipment.

    USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.

    The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 08:11
    Location: MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Recovery Efforts Continue in Marshall, North Carolina [Image 11 of 11], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Disaster Response
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    Heleneusace

