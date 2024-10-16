Recovery Efforts Continue in Marshall, North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cleanup continues in the hard-hit downtown area of Marshall, North Carolina, on Oct. 17, 2024. Marshall was devastated by Hurricane Helene, damaging most of the towns businesses and infrastructure.



USACE has received 35 (34 open / 1 closed) FEMA Mission Assignments (MA), including National Activation, Regional Activations, Temporary Emergency Power, Infrastructure Assessment, and Debris Management/Oversight totaling $343.39M. Additionally, USACE has issued $3.725M in Flood Control and Coastal Emergency Funding (FCCE) for the provision of flood response technical expertise, and management of flood response supplies and equipment.



USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.



The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)