Man Overboard Drill aboard the USS Cole

240930-N-AY869-1104 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 30, 2024) Ensign Matthew Bullock, a search and rescue swimmer assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), swims to a simulated casualty during a man overboard drill, Sept. 30. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)